The South Korean actress Choi Ji-Woo announced her marriage just a few more hours before the event was going to take place on Thursday, March 29.

The 42-year-old Choi posted an image of a handwritten letter on her fan club website, stating that the day has come when she is going to start a new journey of her life with her life partner.

The actress also mentioned that she felt shy and nervous while writing the letter. She wrote, "It's a bit sudden, but I have great news. I tied the knot on March 29 with someone I want to start a new life with."

Choi, whose 2002 drama Winter Sonata made her the superstar in Japan and Asia, said that she had a 'private wedding ceremony with only our close family members in attendance. I will start a happy family with the person I love, and we will always respect each other.'

Later, YG Entertainment, her management agency said that the newly married couple was dating for over a year.

Even though the agency said the Choi's husband is an ordinary office worker, the industry and fans are speculating that he may be a member of a rich family.

While fans of the Korean star curious about the place, where the couple will live, some local media reported that they may live at La Folium luxury villa in Nonhyeon-dong in Gangnam, Seoul.

Apart from Winter Sonata, Chio showed her acting skills in Beautiful Days (2001), Stairway to Heaven (2003), The Suspicious Housekeeper (2013) and Temptation (2014) and the romantic comedy series Twenty Again (2015) and Woman with a Suitcase (2016).

She also appeared in some variety shows, including music videos such as Endless Love, Scenery, Na Na Na, For Your Soul, The Young Prince's Dream and Ziugae.

Choi bagged several awards such as MBC Drama Awards, Golden Disk Awards, Baeksang Arts Awards, SBS Drama Awards, KBS Drama Awards among others.

She was also seen during 2018 PeyongChang Winter Olympics while holding the Olympic torch after it arrived in Seoul.