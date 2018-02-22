The US won a gold in the women's ice hockey final with a victory over Canada after a sudden death penalty shootout on Thursday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics here.

Having ended regulation on level terms at 2-2, the teams began overtime in 4-on-4, reports Efe.

The hero for the US was goaltender Maddie Rooney after she saved four shots during the shootout.

Team US had equalised late in the third period after Monique Lamoureux capitalised on a Canadian change over which left her 2-1 with goaltender Shannon Szabados.

The US had opened the scoring in the first period on a power play through Hillary Knight, but let Canada back into the game shortly after the second period had restarted, Haley Irwin scoring off a tipped shot from Turnbull.

The Canadians went ahead midway through the second period as the Americans failed to extend, squandering several power play opportunities before Marie-Philip Poulin scored the go-ahead goal.

The loss means Canada failed to become the first ever country to win five consecutive ice hockey gold medals. (IANS)