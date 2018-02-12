Shiva Keshavan of India finished at the 30th spot in the Singles Run 3 of the Men's Luge event at the Winter Olympics here on Sunday.

Shiva, who had finished 36th in the earlier round, thus brought the curtains down on a remarkable career which saw him qualify for six consecutive Winter Olympics.

He had earlier announced that this will be his last Olympic appearance.

The Indian registered a time of 48.9 seconds on Sunday, which was 1.396 seconds slower than Chris Mazder of the US who finished first in Run 3.

Mazder recorded 47.534 seconds while two-time champion Felix Loch of Germany came in second with a time of 47.56 seconds.

Dominik Fischnaller of Italy was third with 47.562 seconds.

In the overall standings, David Gleirscher of Austria won the gold while Mazder got the silver.

Johannes Ludwig of Germany finished with the bronze medal.

