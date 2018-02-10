The opening ceremony of PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea was the target of a cyber attack by unidentified hackers, the PyeongChang Organising Committee said on Saturday.
The attack on the servers of the organisers of the Games led to malfunctions that disrupted the Main Press Center, the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Games (POCOG), Efe news reported.
The organisation had to shut down the servers and its website from late Friday until early Saturday in the wake of the attack, during which time spectators were unable to print their tickets during the outage, according to the POCOG.
Source: IANS
Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics – Opening Ceremony – Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium- Pyeongchang, South Korea – February 9, 2018 - Former figure skater Yuna Kim of South Korea lights the cauldron during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics – Opening ceremony – Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - Pyeongchang, South Korea – February 9, 2018 - Perfomance during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics – Opening ceremony – Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - Pyeongchang, South Korea – February 9, 2018 - Olympics athletes from Russia parade during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics – Opening ceremony – Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - Pyeongchang, South Korea – February 9, 2018 - A general view shows the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics – Opening ceremony – Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - Pyeongchang, South Korea – February 9, 2018 - Janne Ahonen of Finland carries the national flag during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Pyeongchang, South KoreaPyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics – Opening ceremony – Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - Pyeongchang, South Korea – February 9, 2018 - Perfomance during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics – Opening ceremony – Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - Pyeongchang, South Korea – February 9, 2018 - President of South Korea Moon Jae-in, his wife Kim Jung-Sook, President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly of North Korea Kim Young Nam, Kim Yo-Jong, the sister of North Koreas leader Kim Jong-un, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
