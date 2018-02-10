The opening ceremony of PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea was the target of a cyber attack by unidentified hackers, the PyeongChang Organising Committee said on Saturday.

The attack on the servers of the organisers of the Games led to malfunctions that disrupted the Main Press Center, the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Games (POCOG), Efe news reported.

The organisation had to shut down the servers and its website from late Friday until early Saturday in the wake of the attack, during which time spectators were unable to print their tickets during the outage, according to the POCOG.

Source: IANS