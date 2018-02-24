South Korea lost to Austria in the alpine skiing team event at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Saturday.

The team, comprising Kang Young-seo, Kim Dong-woo, Gim So-hui and Jung Dong-hyun, failed to reach the semi-finals after losing to top-seeded Austria 4-0 at Yongpyong Alpine Centre in PyeongChang, Yonhap news agency reported.

The team event features 16 teams of four athletes each -- two men and two women -- in brackets and knockout format.

The skiers compete in a series of head-to-head slalom races and if the two teams are tied 2-2, the aggregate time of the four runs determines the winner. (IANS)