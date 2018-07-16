The Serbian ace Novak Djokovic clinched his fourth Wimbledon trophy on Sunday, July 15 after defeating exhausted South African player Kevin Anderson, who earlier played the longest match of his career against American John Isner in the semi-finals, German ace Angelique Kerber won the women's title but her opponent, seven times Wimbledon champion Serena Williams proved that even though she is enjoying her motherhood, did not forget her passion and roots.

Here are some moments from men's and women's singles finals in Wimbledon.