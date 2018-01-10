After Willie Nelson abruptly ended his San Diego concert last Saturday due to breathing difficulties, the 84-year-old musician has canceled all his schedules for the week. According to Fox News, the singer is currently recovering from a "bad cold or the flu."

On Saturday night, January 6, fans were in full attendance to cheer for the veteran musician. However, the concert ended minutes after it began at the Harrah's Resort SoCal. Nelson opened the show with "Whiskey River," but started coughing and experiencing difficulty breathing before finishing the opening number. He was immediately rushed for first aid and was forced to cancel the show.

The musician also apologised to his fans via Twitter for the call off. "This is Willie. I am sorry to have to cut the SLC show short tonight The altitude got to me I am feeling better now & headed for lower ground," he tweeted.

Nelson's publicist confirmed to Union-Tribune that the country legend will be returning to Texas for recovery. As a result, the team has also canceled all his three shows (Monday at the McCallum Theater in Palm Springs, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, and Sunday at the Edgewater Hotel Casino in Laughlin, Nev.) scheduled for the week. Tickets refunding process have already begun.

Mitch Gershenfeld, president and CEO of the McCallum told Desert Sun that the theatre is trying to reschedule Nelson's performance at a later date. Interestingly, Nelson has three upcoming concerts in February, starting in Georgia. Despite the hiccups, fans are expecting the singer to take the stage soon.

This is not the first time the musician ended his show abruptly due to bad health. Early in August 2017, he ended his Salt Lake City concert after developing respiratory issues.