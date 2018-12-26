Avengers: Endgame is going to feature an ensemble cast of superheroes and fans are now believing that the upcoming Marvel movie will also show some of those supervillains who were once considered dead.

In the most anticipated Marvel movie, fans are now speculating that Thor's sister, Hela is going to have a major role as she might return in some capacity for the Avengers: Infinity War's sequel.

In the Marvel comics, Hela is the Asgardian goddess of death and a frequent foe of Thor. As per the comics, she is the child of Loki and was born in Jotunheim — the land of the giants. Hela's mother is a giantess Angrboða, who in the Norse mythology is considered as the one "who brings grief."

In Thor: Ragnarok, Hela was portrayed by Cate Blanchett. As per the 2017 movie, Thor has to escape from an alien planet Sakaar in time to save his world from his sister, Hela, and the impending Ragnarok.

In the end, Hela apparently died by the hands of Ragnarok but now fans are thinking that she will be back.

As per an interesting theory by a Redditor, since Captain America: First Avengers' villain, Red Skull, appeared in Infinity War, there are chances that Marvel will follow the same path and bring back Cate Blanchett's character in the upcoming movie.

In the Reddit post, the fan points towards an image of a statue in Durham Cathedral and went on to compare the same image with one of Blanchett's previous interview which supposedly happened around the same place.

"This location was used in Thor's vision scene which was induced by Wanda in Age of Ultron," the post reads. "This location is theorized by many to be Valhalla (the land of the fallen from Asgard who are considered honorable) as it features a vision of Heimdall saying 'We are all dead,' these scenes were likely intended as a setup to the Thanos Duology, the Infinity Stones scene with Thanos ended up paying off in Infinity War. So this scene may be referring to the fact half of Asgard is dead and now in Valhalla after Thanos killed half of Asgard."

Apparently, this is not the only theory which points towards Hela's return in Avengers: Endgame. As per a different fan theory, Infinity War's main plot was to show Thor's journey to avenge his losses and how he fails to stop the Mad Titan.

The fan speculates that what if Hela was the goddess of death because of her mother and the title of the movie refers to the end game, and there is nothing final then death.

Check out the fan's theory here: