As the fear of Nibiru apocalypse starts looming in the minds of conspiracy theorists, astronomers have predicted two deadly magnetic solar storms to hit the earth on May 17 and June 2, 2018.

The solar storm which will hit earth on May 17 is of G2 scale. The storm is considered mild among experts. However, the second storm which will hit the earth on June 02 is of G1 scale and it is powerful enough to even shatter the entire telecommunication system on the blue planet.

Earlier, a similar solar storm with mild intensity had hit the earth on May 06 and 07. This is for the first time that earth is witnessing continuous solar storms in such a quick succession and it has compelled many conspiracy theorists to think that the end is near.

A deadly magnetic solar storm could bring about massive impacts on planet earth including disruption of satellite services and malfunction in internet connectivity. If people get exposed to these deadly flares, they may start developing deadly diseases including cancer.

Many conspiracy theorists believe that the frequency of such natural disasters is an indication towards Nibiru's arrival. According to these theorists, Nibiru is the lone killer planet, which is lurking on the edge of the solar system and once it hits earth, it will cause massive destruction everywhere.

David Meade, a strong proponent of Nibiru theory had recently claimed that this killer planet will appear in the sky between May and December 2018. He beleives that after Nibiru's appearance, the world will go through a seven-year tribulation period characterized by an increased number of natural disasters including earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, giant tsunamis and solar flares.

Meade also made it clear that after this seven-year tribulation period, the world will go through a thousand years of peace and finally the end of the world will come.