Just hours after Germany's loss to South Korea in 2018 FIFA world cup, a group of football fans has sensationally predicted that Mexico will lock horns with Portugal in the final of the tournament, which will take place on July 15.

These fans have claimed that Simpsons had depicted a fictional World Cup final between these two countries and they believe that such an encounter is going to happen in real life this year.

When Simpsons predict the future with precision

The episode associated with this prediction was first aired on November 1997. The episode features major characters from the cartoon including Homer, Marge, Maggie, Bart and Lisa watching a football tournament to determine the greatest nation on the earth.

Considering the current form Mexico has shown in the tournament so far, fans believe that Simpson's predictions will turn true this year. The team has already reached the pre-quarter stage after they defeated Germany and South Korea convincingly in the Group F league matches.

Portuguese newspaper Eco revealed that there are some indirect proofs which indicate that Simpson's predictions may turn true this year.

"Although there is no clear indication of what year the match takes places in, one detail has led viewers to believe that it's the 2018 World Cup final. There seems to be a reference to the scandal that recently plagued the Mexican team who allegedly partied with several women before the beginning of the tournament," wrote Eco, Daily Star reports.

The game between Portugal and Iran ended up in a draw on Monday, and they have finished second in Group B. As per the current analysis, chances of Mexico playing against Portugal will be very low until the finals.

Simpson's predictions which turned true

Conspiracy theorists strongly believe that most of the Simpson's predictions will turn true in the future, as they are using a magic spell while drawing cartoons. Some of the noted predictions which Simpsons made in the past include the rise of Donald Trump as the United States president, the 9/11 attacks, the outbreak of Ebola virus, and Johnny Depp's public apology to Australia.

Artificial Intelligence predicts World Cup winners

Recently, a team of researchers at the German Technische Universitat of Dortmund and the Technical University used artificial intelligence bots to predict the winners of the ongoing FIFA world cup. After running more than 1,00,000 computer simulations, researchers predicted that Spain is the most likely team to win the title this year.

However, the predictions of EA games have gone fatally gone this year. The popular game developer has previously predicted that Germany will play against France in the final. But Germany was knocked out of the tournament as they lost their crucial match against South Korea in the margin 0-2.