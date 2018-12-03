Just like all the other actors from Game of Thrones, even Kit Harington found himself in the midst of bittersweet emotions when he had to say goodbye to his character Jon Snow from the epic fantasy show. But, if the creators would ever ask Kit Harington to portray Jon Snow ever again, the celebrated actor is simply going to deny the request.

Kit Harington, who was recently in news for false allegations against him by a Russian model, has portrayed Jon Snow in the television adaption of George RR Martin's epic story, A Song of Ice and Fire series. The British actor has wrapped his final scenes for the show's last season, which is scheduled to premiere in April 2019.

It was hard for Kit Harington to end ties with Jon Snow but the actor is not at all sad about moving on with his career as an actor and reportedly has vowed to never return to the show.

During Kit's recent conversation with BBC, he talked about the show's ending and how emotional he was during his last day on the set.

"It was emotional to leave the job definitely," Harington added: "But I wouldn't say I was sad: if like me you go all the way back to the pilot of 'Game of Thrones' that's almost 10 years of your life - that's really unusual in an actor's career. It was a huge emotional upheaval leaving that family. But would I want to go back and do more? Not on your life."

As of now, Game of Thrones season eight is all set to release in 2019. Following which, fans will get to see the first prequel of Game of Thrones titled, The Long Night. The show will star Naomi Watts and as per show's co-creator, George RR Martin, the story is based 5,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones. So chances of Kit Harington appearing in The Long Night are actually none.

Apart from Game of Thrones, Kit Harington was recently seen in a Canadian drama film, The Death & Life of John F. Donovan, which was written and directed by Xavier Dolan. The film was released in September and received generally negative reviews from the critics.