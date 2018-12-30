Acclaimed American actress and a special envoy to the UN Refugee Agency, Angelina Jolie, has not ruled out a career into politics. Brad Pitt's former wife recently joked that she might be tough enough to take the mantle. Now, several of her fans are wondering if Angelina Jolie will be running for the President of the United States of America?

Angelina Jolie, who stays in news because of her ongoing divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt, recently told BBC radio via The Guardian that "she can take a lot on the chin."

When the presenter, Justin Webb asked if she after acting and directing a film, she ever head towards politics, not necessarily as the president, Jolie said that if she was asked this question two decades ago, she would've have laughed at it.

"I always say I'll go where I'm needed. I don't know if I'm fit for politics ... but then I've also joked that I don't know if I have a skeleton left in my closet," she added.

In addition to this, Angelina talked over several issues and stated why it is more important for the coming generation to get aware of impartial news and factual explanation of the events, adding: "Children today are exposed to a lot of opinions, but not necessarily to information that is fact-based and reliable."

Apart from her acting career, Angelina Jolie is known for her humanitarian work. As a special envoy to the UN Refugee Agency, Jolie has tried to make this world a better place by several of her initiatives. For her efforts, she has received a Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and an honorary damehood of the Order of St. Michael and St. George.

Over the years, Angelina Jolie has promoted various causes that include education, conservation, and women's rights. At the same time, she went on more than 40 field missions, in which she met refugees and internally displaced persons in over 30 countries.

In addition to this, she has dedicated a lot of her time for the welfare of animals. After filming her 2003 film, Beyond Borders in Namibia, she became a patron of the Harnas Wildlife Foundation. Along with her former partner, Brad Pitt, she has established the Shiloh Joli-Pitt Foundation to support conservative work a wildlife sanctuary located in the Kalahari.

Angelina Jolie may never run for the president of the United States of America but has simply encouraged interest in the fact that in future, she might move to politics.