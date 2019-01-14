The 24th Critics Choice awards are here and the historical comedy-drama, "The Favourite" seems to be the favourite to bag the best film again. But, all the attention is not in the film category. Alfonso Cuaron is slowly making all the right noises and is on his way to join the elite club of winning the critics' choice award, two times.

This has happened to only two other directors, Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese. While Spielberg won for 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998) and for two other films 'Catch me if you can' and 'Minority report', both in the same year (2002). Martin Scorsese won it for 'The Aviator' and 'The Departed'. If Cuaron wins this Sunday, then he will join two of the most popular directors of our time.

In Golderby's predicted Winner's vote, Cuaron has turned out to be the director with the most votes, at 1561 votes, to win this year's critics' choice award. At, 1561 total votes, no one could come close to Cuaron. Bradley Cooper who made his directorial debut with "A Star Is Born" enjoys a total of 111 votes.

Of course, it will ultimately be up to The Broadcast Film Critics Association and The Broadcast Television Journalists Association to decide who will take home the trophy.

This year, Taye Diggs will host the award show. Kristen Bell, Viola Davis, Awkwafina, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Nicole Kidman, Ben Stiller, Mandy Moore and Cole Sprouse will present the awards