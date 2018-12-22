In September, Selena Gomez announced that she was taking a break from social media, right before she sought help for anxiety and depression. However, now that the singer is home and doing much better, she is yet to make a return to social media.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, a source close to Gomez has revealed, "Selena is not focusing any interest on returning to social media anytime soon. She knows she will have to return at some point but it's going to be completely different and more promotional than anything else."

"It's been a reassuring time for her to be away from it because it is just one less thing to worry about. The rabbit hole of negativity it brings is something she really doesn't want to be a part of anymore. She wants to get to the end of the year with family and friends and be happy and healthy. People close to her are really supporting her to get better and fully support her decision to not focus on social media," the insider added.

However, Selena looks well and happy in recent pictures during a ski-tubing trip with gal pals Connar Franklin and Bailee Madison to Big Bear, CA. Dressed in a long black jacket, black kit beanie, sweatshirt to match and furry black boots, Selena is all smiles as she poses for pictures with her BFFs.

Although, Selena has been off social media for a while, these are the first pictures of the 26-year-old since September. The pictures have been posted by her friends Connar and Bailee on their respective social media accounts.

"Selena is happier than she's been in a long time after taking time to focus on herself and get away from the negativity and pressure she's felt from social media. Selena is feeling like herself again for the first time in a while and just wants to surround herself with loved ones," a second source revealed to Hollywood Life. "Selena used to care about how many social media followers she had, and was so proud to have the most Instagram followers of any celebrity for a long time. But Selena feels those things are superficial now and it's no longer of any importance in her life."

Yet another source said, "As hard as the pressures of social media can be for Selena she genuinely loves being able to connect with her fans directly, for her that is the best part about it. She still wants and plans to do that, it's just a matter of being ready. When she feels strong enough and ready she will get back to doing some stuff online."

The insider further added that "Taking time away and out of the spotlight to focus on her health has done wonders for Selena, but it's still work in progress. Her healing journey isn't something she can be done with, it's a daily practice and one she is very committed to. That being said, she is feeling so much better and she's beyond grateful to be where she's at. She has very high hopes for 2019, it's going to be her best year yet."