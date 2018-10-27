Rockstar Games' highly anticipated game based on the lives of Western notorious gangs has finally arrived, and it is not wrong to say that Red Dead Redemption 2 lives up to the hype it created in the last few months.

The story of Red Dead Redemption 2 follow-up to Rockstar Games' previously released, Red Dead Redemption. The new mammoth game centers on an outlaw Arthur Morgan, a leading member of a gang, Van der Linde gang in the last days of America's Wild West. The game features an amazing open world, incredible gameplay, and an attention to little details unlike anything else in the gaming world. There are fans who are even stating that with Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games' has left behind games like Witchers 3 and Assassin Creed's Origin, who are known for their immersive gameplay.

As per the gameplay, in Red Dead Redemption 2, the player will have some tough decisions to encounter and those decisions will somehow create the arch of the character.

At the beginning of the game, Arthur Morgan's Van der Linde gang is already on the edge of decline as it was pretty clear from the 2010 Red Dead Redemption. After a heist gone south, the gang members are on a run (somehow similar to the two protagonists of GTA V). Few of the members are already dead and few are on a verge of being captured by the authorities. As a player, you will be entitled to become the senior member of the gang and at the same time, you will be also put in charge of the camp's finances.

The anticipated game released on Oct. 26 and within few hours of its release, the game has won hearts of millions because of amazing graphics and the tough choices their respective characters are making.

Gamers from around the world are taking to their social media handles to talk about the game. Check out few such tweets:

Similar to fans, the game is receiving some amazing appreciations from the critics as well. The Game Informer gave Red Dead Redemption 2 a solid 10 marks and stated that with Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games has outdone itself and added that "The up-close portrayal of the outlaw Van der Linde gang's unraveling is a compelling companion story that blends seamlessly with the original game, and depth and breadth of the open world is a technical triumph that every gamer should experience."

What Rockstar Games has delivered is apparently not the best game of this year, but apparently, it will somehow change the gaming industry.