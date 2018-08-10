Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are reportedly in no hurry to tie the knot. The couple is completely in love, and are happy with just being engaged.

A new report from TMZ has revealed that the former Disney star and the Australian hunk may never walk down the aisle. A source told the website: "The formality of marriage isn't important [to them]. What they view as important are, they love each other, they're happy and enjoy each other's company."

"Their engagement back in October 2016 was a symbol of commitment, but it was enough of a symbol for them. Miley has actually said she doesn't want to get married, despite the engagement. She doesn't think it makes a relationship better," the insider added.

"They're both super chill and grounded. They're perfect for each other," the source shared.

In July, fans of the celebrity couple were shocked after reports emerged that they have ended their engagement. The break-up news spread after Cyrus deleted all of her Instagram photos.

However, the Hunger Games actor posted a video to his Instagram story on July 19 of him and Cyrus dancing in their car, assuring that everything is fine between them.

Cyrus and Hemsworth reconciled in 2016 after calling off their engagement in 2013. The same year, during an interview with GQ magazine, Hemsworth talked about their renewed relationship.

"I guess when I feel something, then I just feel it and I go for it. I make my decisions about what's going to make me happy, what I think is right and what I want to do — and I don't worry too much outside of that," he said.

"Of course, it was hard, man. But at that time, we were going in different directions and it's just what needed to happen. We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time — we both needed that," he added.

"People will figure it out, they already have ... They're not dumb," he continued.