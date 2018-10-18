Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are the latest couples whose PDAs are proving that the newlyweds are so much in love with each other. With Selena Gomez's "emotional breakdown" and the reports surfacing that Justin is not over her ex-girlfriend, many are now speculating that Justin and Hailey are reportedly headed for a split. However, despite the claims, it looks like the couple is getting stronger with each passing day.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged after a few months of dating. Their sweet engagement announcement on Instagram proved to their fans that they are perfect for each other. Soon after their engagement, the reports surfaced that suggested their secret marriage.

Things were going perfectly fine for both of them when the reports of Selena Gomez's emotional breakdown surfaced. Soon after that, several pictures surfaced that showed Justin in tears. But even at that time, he was accompanied by his wife.

After Selena's mental breakdown, Justin was also spotted outside his church being comforted by his friends. As previously reported, a source told People that Justin Bieber is not over Selena Gomez.

"This was his first great love and while he was young and traveling around the world as a superstar, he learned a great deal from her," the source said. "He may or may not have made a mistake with his recent marriage but he was extremely upset over what has happened to Selena. He feels like she is part of his life and he wants her to happy and healthy."

However, there have been speculations that Justin and Hailey are heading for a split. As per a report by Seventeen, there are a few reasons that reportedly suggests why the Canadian pop star and the famous TV personality are headed for a split.

Despite the claims, Hailey Baldwin has supported her man during these emotional days and it looks like they have come out even stronger.

Contrary to such speculations, both Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were recently spotted grabbing a breakfast in Los Angeles. The supposed newlyweds were spotted at Joan's on Third in West Hollywood. The 'Sorry' singer sported a blue Nike short, a white undershirt, and layered it up with a black hoodie.

From the released pictures by People, it looks everything is going pretty well between Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, despite the speculations. Hailey is also supporting Justin in this crucial time of his life, which shows that they are perfect for each other.