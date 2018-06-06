Renowned designer Kate Spade was found dead on Tuesday morning, June 5, in her New York City apartment. Law enforcement sources confirmed her death, TMZ reported.

The publication also revealed that she hung herself to death. NY Daily reports that a housekeeper reportedly found the fashion designer in her home at 10:20 am. The 55-year-old has about 140 retail shops in the US and more than 175 stores across the world.

CBS New York reports that the fashion designer left a note behind. But details of the note are yet to be revealed.

Spade was born as Katherine Brosnahan in Kansas City in 1962. She attended college at Arizona State University where she met Andy Spade. Kate started her career in the 1980s when she began working for women's magazine "Mademoiselle" in Manhattan.

She then moved in with Andy Spade -- David Spade's brother – whom she eventually got married to. Andy and Kate met in college during their stint at a clothing company and went on to start a company together after she quit her job in the magazine.

They then launched Kate Spade Handbags in 1993. With time, it grew into a full-scale clothing and jewellery company. Kate and Andy got married in 1994.