Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin do not want to settle down with a permanent house for now. The lovebirds want to 'live in the moment' and enjoy their time together at present.

The duo has already tied the knot within a few months after getting back together. Though they have been rushing through in their relationship, Justin and Hailey are not looking forward to finding a permanent home just yet.

A source close to Hailey told Hollywoodlife, "Justin and Hailey love New York and LA and ultimately see themselves having homes together in both cities. But right now, they're living in the moment and loving every second of it. With Hailey's modeling career and a lot of her family in NY, she is always in the city, but a lot of her friends live in LA, plus she loves the warm weather and wants to have a home with Justin there too."

Although Justin wants to settle down in Canada, his hometown, the newly-married couple are keeping their options open. Justin and Hailey have been travelling quite a bit and they are planning to explore more places before they finalise one location for their future home.

"Justin and Hailey are still in the honeymoon phase of their relationship and love traveling to different places together, so they're in no rush to find a permanent home," the insider said. "But Hailey can't wait to play wifey and share a home with Justin that they can call all their own."

The 26-year-old singer and his new wife love New York and Los Angeles, so there are chances they might end up buying a house soon. "They both love moving around from Canada to both coasts of the states. They probably will not settle down in any one place anytime soon, " the source concluded.