After releasing the Android Pie-based One UI to the Galaxy S9 and the S9+, Samsung is gearing up for expanding the software roll-out process to other devices.

Samsung Turkey has revised the software support page revealing the Android Pie schedule for several Galaxy Note and S series mobiles. As per the official note, the company will deploy the Google sweet pasty dish-flavoured mobile OS to the Galaxy Note9 on 15 January.

Later, Samsung plans to bring the Android Pie One UI to 2017-series flagship phones—Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S8 and the S8+ on 15 February.

Though this is a good initiative of Samsung to let their customer know when to expect the new software, the amount of time taken to serve the new OS is very long but considering the fact it has numero uno mobile brand in the world. The rivals such as OnePlus, HMD Global (licensee of Nokia brand), Sony and others have already released Android Pie new and old devices, not just top-end, but also mid-range phones too.

However, Samsung's dilemma can be understood, as the company is releasing a new user-interface OneUI for its devices.

For the uninitiated, One UI will have a fully redesigned interface with a decluttered screen, which shows relevant information with each tap so that the user enjoys the essential feature one at a time. Also, the One UI will offer content and features at customised height on the screen for ease of accessibility.

The One Ui also brings the much-awaited Night Mode for a comfortable viewing experience in the low-light environment. With clear and intuitive visuals, users are assured of seamless interaction with the phone in pitch darkness.

In addition to Samsung's special features, One UI will come with Android Pie features including latest Google security patch, malware protection, digital wellness dashboard to curb addiction to smartphones, improved battery life with adaptive brightness and more.