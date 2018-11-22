Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be parents soon and their child, when born, will seventh in line to the throne. When though, will she give birth to her first child? The couple first announced the pregnancy when on Royal tour around Oceana in October this year.

Ever since the announcement was made, the general public has kept a close watch on the progress of her pregnancy, everything from the clothes Markle wears to her posture has been a matter of fascination for fans of the Royalty. Now that she has displayed a rather visible baby bump, people are more curious than ever about the details surrounding her due date, when she'll give birth, and where it will happen.

So far, Kensington Palace has only said that she is due in Spring 2019, reports the Express. A concrete date is yet to be officially announced. Speculations, however, abound. "Spring 2019" could mean anywhere between March 20 to June 21 of next year.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public," read the official announcement from Kensington Palace.

Meghan Marklewas reported to be 12 weeks into her first trimester when the public was informed of the pregnancy. That puts the baby to be due in April 2019, which will mean Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's child will be almost exactly a year younger to Prince Louis.

As to where the baby will be born, there is yet to be a formal announcement from Kensington Palace, but there are a few places that are on the radar. In times of yore, Royal babies were born in the palace, but in the modern era, births happen at the St. Mary's hospital, specifically at the Lindo Wing. This is where William and Kate had their babies. The report mentions that this is also where Princess Diana gave birth to both William and Harry.

Apart from being somewhat of a tradition, this spot is not just convenient—just a ten-minute drive from Kensington Palace where Prince Harry and Markle live—it is a place that is both private and discrete, notes the report. Lindo Wing is also known to have top-spec facilities for mothers in labour as well as being luxurious. Just one night at the Wing could cost over £10,000 (over $12,786).