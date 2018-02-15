T52-"This is the very 1st appearance of @SrBachchan on silver screen in his very 1st movie.He played the role of a Muslim Poet,who is among the Seven Indians who attempt to liberate Goa from the Portuguese colonial rule. #49YearsOfAmitabhBachchan ? ❤ pic.twitter.com/ei9M1c1ySH

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has shared a tweet remembering how he signed his first film "Saat Hindustani", in which he played the role of a Muslim poet. the first cut of the film is trending on social media along with the hashtag #49YearsOfAmitabhBachchan.

The film was given to Amitabh Bachchan who had apparently come knocking for a role in Hindi film industry in Mumbai with a recommendation letter from the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was also the mother of Rajiv Gandhi, his buddy at the Doon School. He had to face refusals owing to his unusual height compared to other film heroes and his baritone.

But the offer for 'Saat Hindustani' fell into his hands when Jeetendra, busy with other films, had to refuse the role and Amitabh Bachchan was found to fill the slot. His fans have put out the first cut of the first film, retweeted by Big B on his twitter page saying:"This is the very 1st appearance of @SrBachchan on silver screen in his very 1st movie.He played the role of a Muslim Poet, who was among the Seven Indians who attempt to liberate Goa from the Portuguese colonial rule."

Now that 49 years have passed since Amitabh Bachchan entered the Hindi film industry and the golden jubilee next year will mark his record to have sustained 50 glorious years as a star in Mumbai, his fans are upbeat. Sweta Prasad has put out the glory of the man in just one instance: "He had seven films running simultaneously in theatres, he used to clash with himself, That was a different era, The Stardom which Mr Bachchan has seen, none of us will ever see."

That's 'Big B'.

More than that, the evergreen hero is back with erstwhile co-star Rishi Kapoor in the film "102 Not Out". Here's the trailer: