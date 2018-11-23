WhatsApp is the widely-used cross-platform instant messaging application with over a billion users globally and people use it to communicate with others, share updates and more. While it's easier to circulate multimedia over the platform, its use-case can be extended to many things, including sharing private videos.

WhatsApp boasts content shared over its platform is secured with 256-bit encryption, which means any third-party cannot gain access with a backdoor entry. But the Facebook-owned messaging app is testing a new feature that could offer a glimpse of a video on the recipient's phone even without opening the app.

Naturally, the feature is focused on bringing convenience to users, who can choose to watch the full video based on the snippet or ignore it for later viewing. But the other possibility is someone other than the owner of the phone could very well glance at the video even when the phone is locked.

According to WABetaInfo, which discovered the beta feature in the iOS version of WhatsApp v2.18.102.5, the video preview feature will be available within "push notifications." Also, the feature is expected to be available in App Store for all users soon.

While the video preview feature in iPhones could be seen as a boon to the masses, what about certain users who use the app to share intensely private videos. Imagine a scenario wherein your iPhone is with one of your parents or siblings and your loved one decides to send a private video to spice up intimacy in your life.

Apparently. As mentioned: My wife can use the new function, a friend's wife cannot. Both use the App Store version, have never used a beta. In the video: My wife's iPhone, I hope you mean this feature (Watch the video in the notification) pic.twitter.com/mLukaM47pn— Carsten Knobloch (@caschy) November 21, 2018

Well, if you are expecting such an NSFW video then it's easier to be prepared by keeping the iPhone all for yourself. But if it is going to be a surprise then be prepared for some embarrassment. Even worse, if the sender is known by whoever has your iPhone then the embarrassment could very well extend to him/her.

It is not clear if the feature would still work if automatic media download is disabled for videos. Ideally, it shouldn't, but if it would then there's really not much you can do other than disabling all notifications from the app to show up on your iPhone's lock screen.