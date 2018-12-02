Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been pretty busy this year adding new features to its messenger app and as a result, it has succeeded to stay on top of the competitions. Now, the company has plans to bring new services to further enhance the user experience.

Popular Twitter tipster WABetaInfo has claimed that the WhatsApp is testing a new feature on the Android version, which will allow users to share messages, images or any other multimedia content across third-party apps.

Also, it also comes with a new option, which helps the user preview the message so that they get additional time to check whether it is going to the concerned person or not.

There is no word on if the company is testing similar feature on the iOS WhatsApp version, but going by previous feature-testing pattern, it is likely to commence sooner or later and finally bring it to the public, probably in a month.

In a related development, the Facebook-owned company will also be bringing a fully redesigned interface for both iOS and Android platforms. The company will make it simpler to add new contacts for normal users and enterprise owners on WhatsApp. It will be similar to Instagram's Nametag and Snapshot's Snapcode feature

It will bring a QR scanning feature, which will allow the WhatsApp user to generate QR Code from within the messenger app and they can share to their two new contacts on the go. Once the receiver scans the code, it will automatically fill the relevant details in respective fields such as first name, middle name, last name, email, URL, address, birthday and other stuff in one go.