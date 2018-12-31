If you're celebrating the New Year with Netflix, you're in luck. The streaming service has plenty of new movies and TV shows coming in January.

Fans of Netflix originals will be excited to see the return of "A Series of Unfortunate Events," "The Punisher," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "Grace and Frankie" in the first month of 2019. The streamer will also release new originals with the "Carmen Sandiego" cartoon reboot, home makeover show "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo" and new teen dramedy "Sex Education."

Need to catch up on some TV hits? Emmy winner "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" will make its way to Netflix this month. "Z Nation" Season 5 will also be added to the streaming platform.

Some blockbuster films will come to Netflix in January too. "Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp," which will tie-in to April's "Avengers: Endgame," will be added to Netflix in January. Other Disney-owned titles include "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and "The Incredibles 2." All were in movie theaters in 2018.

Check out the full list of movies, TV shows and specials being added to Netflix in January 2019:

Jan. 1

"A Series of Unfortunate Events" Season 3

"Across the Universe"

"Babel"

"Black Hawk Down"

"City of God"

"COMEDIANS of the World"

"Definitely, Maybe"

"Godzilla"

"Happy Feet"

"Hell or High Water"

"I Know What You Did Last Summer"

"Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull"

"Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade"

"Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark"

"Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom"

"It Takes Two"

"Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back"

"Jersey Boys"

"Mona Lisa Smile"

"Mr. Bean's Holiday"

"Pan's Labyrinth"

"Pinky Malinky"

"Pulp Fiction"

"Swingers"

"Tears of the Sun"

"The Addams Family"

"The Boy in the Striped Pajamas"

"The Dark Knight"

"The Departed"

"The Mummy"

"The Mummy Returns"

"The Strangers"

"Tidying Up with Marie Kondo"

"Watchmen"

"xXx"

"XXX: State of the Union"

Jan. 2

"Monty Python and the Holy Grail"

Jan. 4

"And Breathe Normally"

"Call My Agent!" Season 3

"El Potro: Unstoppable"

"Lionheart"

Jan. 9

"GODZILLA The Planet Eater"

"Solo: A Star Wars Story"

Jan. 10

"When Heroes Fly"

Jan. 11

"Friends from College" Season 2

"ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium"

"Sex Education"

"Solo"

"The Last Laugh"

Jan. 15

"Revenger"

"Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry"

Jan. 16

"American Gangster"

Jan. 17

"American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace"

Jan. 18

"Carmen Sandiego"

"Close"

"FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened"

"GIRL"

"Grace and Frankie" Season 5

"IO"

"Soni"

"The World's Most Extraordinary Homes" Season 2 Part B

"Trigger Warning with Killer Mike"

"Trolls: The Beat Goes On!" Season 5

Jan. 21

"Justice"

Jan. 24

"Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes"

"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

Jan. 25

"Animas"

"Black Earth Rising"

"Club de Cuervos" Season 4

"Kingdom"

"Medici: The Magnificent"

"Polar"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" Season 4 Part 2

Jan. 27

"Z Nation" Season 5

Jan. 29

"Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias: One Show Fits All"

"Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp"

Jan. 30

"Disney Pixar's The Incredibles 2"

Coming Soon

"Marvel's The Punisher" Season 2

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction