Xiaomi has set precedent for driving innovation in the smartphone industry. From bezel-less screens in the Mi MIX-series to packing 10GB RAM in the first-ever Mi MIX 3, Xiaomi demonstrated its potential in the mobile space. But the innovations do not stop there. The next flagship in the company's lineup, the Mi 9, is all set to bring some unseen and disruptive features.

New information about Xiaomi Mi 9 has surfaced online, which suggest the upcoming smartphone will be the first in the industry to sport Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8150 chipset (previously Snapdragon 855). Based on this intel, GizChina is claiming that the Mi 9 will arrive sometime in the first half of 2019, which perfectly aligns with Xiaomi's annual upgrade plans.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8150 unlocks new potential in a smartphone. It is based on TSMC's 7nm FinFET process technology with two large cores, two medium and four small cores. The chipset's three-cluster core design is similar to what we saw in Huawei's Kirin 980.

Besides equipping the best chipset in the house, Xiaomi Mi 9 will also be the company's first smartphone to boast triple rear cameras. According to iGeekPhone, the Mi 9's camera setup will include a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, which has a 1/2.0-inch CMOS and Quad Bayer 4-pixel color filter for some incredible low-light shots.

Finally, the last bit of information that has been leaked about the Mi 9 is the RAM configuration. As expected, there will be multiple variants with different storage and RAM configurations and the report suggests the Mi 9 will come in 6GB, 8GB and 10GB RAM options.

Other features that will be included in the Mi 9 are an in-display fingerprint scanner, up to 512GB RAM, wireless charging support and some sort of IP-certification for dust and water resistance. We just have to wait and watch.