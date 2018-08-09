While we saw Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham and Adriana Lima all over the place with their fashion show attendances, Kendall Jenner has been visibly missing from action, including the Paris Fashion Week.

The supermodel recently opened up why she gave many fashion shows a miss to reveal that she was concentrating on her mental health.

The 22-year-old model explained that her absence was because she was on the verge of a mental breakdown due to the strain of walking ramps. "Last season I didn't do any shows. Just 'cause I was working in LA and I was like 'Oof, I can't right now - I'm gonna go crazy,'" the model told Love Magazine.

Although she has had a few stressful days, the Jenner sister says there is no other place she would rather be. "I feel very, very blessed and I think that I live a very extraordinary life. I wouldn't change it for the world but there are days where I wish I could walk outside and nothing would be like it is right now," she said.

This isn't the first time the supermodel has opened up about her mental health. She had previously revealed that she struggled with anxiety attacks and sleep paralysis.

"I have such debilitating anxiety because of everything going on that I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks," she told US Harper's Bazaar in January.

Even though these struggles, Kendall is not alone. The Kardashian sisters have got Kendall's back through thick and thin. Kim Kardashian West defends her younger sibling form a troll saying Kendall is the most generous, and compassionate person she has known and people who think Kendall is rude, is an "entitled, unsympathetic, sadistic, uncharitable and self-absorbed human".

Kim, not only cares for Kendalls mental well-being, she is also raising funds for a children's mental health institution. As a mother of three, she understands the importance of a child's mental well-being. And for this cause, Kim launches a fundraising initiative for Child Mind Institute.