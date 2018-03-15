Stephen Hawking, one of the legendary figures in the world of modern science started his eternal journey on March 14, 2018. The demise literally shocked everyone, and renowned personalities all around the world told that his death has created a void which may not be filled soon. But have you ever thought about a scenario where Stephen Hawking has never born? Scroll down to know more about some of Hawking's theories which we may not be aware of, if he did not exist.

Mysteries surrounding the Big Bang theory

After completing his graduation, Hawking started his Phd in Cambridge University under the guidance of renowned cosmologist Denis Sciama. It was at this time that he started thinking about the Big Bang theory; a concept that the Universe was initially a tiny speck that expanded over the course of time. Hawking believed that big bang was rather like the collapse of a black hole in reverse.He also proposed that the Universe might have begun as a singularity

When Hawking proposed this concept half a century ago, it was not well accepted, but now, most of the world's renowned scientists do agree that the Universe might have formed due to a big bang.

It is the Theory of Everything which made Stephen Hawking a notable face in the world of science. Hawking argued that Universe has evolved according to well-defined laws, and if we access the complete set of laws, we will get answer to the question on how the Universe has formed.

Revelations regarding black holes

By 1970, Hawking's illness became severe, and he found it difficult to walk with even crutches. It was during this time that the concept of the black hole created a wave in the mind of Stephen Hawking. The astrophysicist realized that black holes can only increase in size, and never decrease. He also conveyed that anything that gets too close to a black hole can never escape. The scientist also added that black holes always swallow more matter, thus gaining mass over the time.

Upon research, Hawking made it clear that a black hole is also not capable of splitting each other into small ones, even if a collision of two black holes happen.Later, he revealed that the disappearance of black holes will result in disturbing implications including the destruction of information. To make things clear, an object which enters the black hole will never return, and sometimes, it might be carrying loads of information.

"A black hole has a boundary, called the event horizon. It is where gravity is just strong enough to drag light back, and prevent it escaping. Because nothing can travel faster than light, everything else will get dragged back also. Falling through the event horizon, is a bit like going over Niagara Falls in a canoe," said Hawking once, ABC reports.

However, when Hawking explained the information destruction theory in San Fransisco in 1981, American physicist Leonard Susskind disagreed, and argued that Hawking is plain wrong.

In 2004, Hawking agreed that Susskind was right. In his stubborn style, Hawking admitted that information comes out of the black hole, but in a distorted state, and we will not be able to interpret it.

The entropy of Universe increases

Hawking hinted that the total entropy of Universe always increases, and it will never decrease. In layman's language, we can say that the Universe gets disordered as it gets older. He also added that the way in which the total entropy of the Universe increases is very similar to that of the increased surface area of a black hole.

Hawking's strong warning about extra-terrestrial life forms

Stephen Hawking had several times warned about extra-terrestrial life forms and aliens. According to the physicist, aliens will be more advanced and dangerous than humans if they first find us. However, he has mixed feelings on the advent of artificial intelligence.

"The rise of powerful AI will be either the best or the worst thing ever to happen to humanity. We do not know which," said Hawking, at the launch of the new Cambridge University Leverhulme Center for the Future of Intelligence (CFI) in 2016.

If Stephen Hawking was not born on this earth, then humans might not be aware of these theories even now. Many of Hawking's theories still remain a mystery for modern science, and let us believe that they will get explained in the near future, as the advancement of science is moving up in sky-rocketing speed.

It should be also noted that Hawking believed in the concept called parallel Universe, and if it is a reality, then another Hawking might be living elsewhere, and will he have the same ALS like the Hawking who lived on the earth?