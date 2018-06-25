Spain and Portugal might have put on the most thrilling game of the Fifa World Cup 2018 so far, but both teams still have work to do in their final group games to progress into the knockout rounds in Russia.

While the odds are stacked in their favour, the two teams will know nothing can be taken for granted.

Spain and Portugal sit atop the standings in Group B at the moment, with four points each.

After playing out that unforgettable 3-3 draw to kick-off their Fifa World Cup 2018 campaigns, Spain eked out a 1-0 victory over Iran, which got them the first win they needed.

Portugal also picked up the three points with the same scoreline, with Morocco unable to answer back after Cristiano Ronaldo scored his fourth goal of this World Cup in Russia.

Iran is third in Group B, with the three points they picked up against Morocco – courtesy a late own goal.

Morocco is yet to get off the mark, and despite a couple of decent performances, they have been unable to pick up a point or even score a goal. The African side is out of contention for a place in the knockout stages, but eliminated or not, they will be determined to bow out of the Fifa World Cup 2018 on a high.

The final round of matches, which will be played on Monday, will be Spain vs Morocco and Portugal vs Iran.

That means a draw will be enough for both Spain and Portugal to ensure they will be playing in the second round of the World Cup.

Iran, interestingly, can also progress with a draw, but they would need a helping hand from Morocco. Spain would have to lose to Morocco by more than a goal in order for the side from the Middle East to make it to the round of 16 with just a single point from their final match.

What Iran needs is a win, with those three points guaranteeing them a match against either Uruguay or Russia.

As we have seen, time and again, in this Fifa World Cup 2018, no result can be taken for granted, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Iran were to beat Portugal on Monday.

However, the Portugal squad is packed with experience and with a certain Ronaldo in top form, only a brave man would bet against them not coming away with the result they need to get through.

Also in play in this Group B is which team will finish top of the standings. If Spain and Iran win their matches, then the 2010 champions would top the group on seven points, followed by Iran on six.

However, the more likely Group B scenario is Spain and Portugal both winning their final group matches, and with it finishing level on seven points.

As it sits, Spain and Portugal are level in every department, with both on four points, having scored the same number of goals – four – and conceded three each.

So, if the two sides win with the same scorelines on Monday, then it would come to Fifa's fair-play rule, where the team with lesser yellow and red cards have the advantage.

Spain is currently ahead of Portugal, with the former only being booked once in the tournament, while Portugal has been given two yellow cards. That also could change, of course, in the final match, so it really is up for grabs.

The winner of Group B will face the runner-up of Group A in the last 16, with Russia and Uruguay, who have already qualified, battling it out for the top spot. With the Group A matches kicking off earlier on Monday, both Spain and Portugal will know the exact scenario before their matches even begin.