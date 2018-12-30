2018 hasn't exactly been easy on Selena Gomez. Although, the actress and singer seems to be bouncing back to her normal life, looking healthy and happy, she doesn't have any plans for a wild New Year's Eve. In fact, Selena plans to ring in 2019 in a quiet and low-key manner.

A source close to Gomez revealed to Hollywood Life, "Selena wants 2018 to be her past and she wants to dive into 2019 with as much happiness as she can and be in a good place."

"She wants to just have the healthiest, fun year possible, and if that means she needs to have a New Year's Eve that sounds boring to most people, then so be it. She just wants to watch the ball drop with friends and family, and would be equally happy just watching TV by herself, too," continued the insider.

At the beginning of 2018, Selena was still in a relationship with her then on and off boyfriend, Justin Bieber. However, by March, the couple had split and gone their separate ways. Within a month, Bieber has rekindled his romance with Hailey Baldwin and got engaged, followed by a secret marriage in a New York City courthouse.

Soon after, Selena announced that she's taking a break from social media, after which she was hospitalised for low white blood cell count. However, during her hospitalisation, Selena had an episode which prompted her to enter treatment for her mental health in October.

However, now the singer is home and doing much better. According to a previous report by Hollywood Life, a source close to Selena has revealed, "Selena is not focusing any interest on returning to social media anytime soon. She knows she will have to return at some point but it's going to be completely different and more promotional than anything else."

"It's been a reassuring time for her to be away from it because it is just one less thing to worry about. The rabbit hole of negativity it brings is something she really doesn't want to be a part of anymore. She wants to get to the end of the year with family and friends and be happy and healthy. People close to her are really supporting her to get better and fully support her decision to not focus on social media," the insider added.