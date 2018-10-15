Selena Gomez entered a mental facility and her fans from all around the world are extremely worried for her well-being. Her emotional breakdown could have been triggered by multiple reasons but as per a recent report, Justin Bieber's engagement with Hailey Baldwin could reportedly have had an effect on Selena Gomez.

On Oct. 10, Selena Gomez suffered an "emotional breakdown" during a hospital visit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. While undergoing the treatment for a low WBC, Selena allegedly had a breakdown, and even tried to rip the IVs out of her arm. As per a recent report by Page Six, a source revealed that "Justin Bieber's engagement would undoubtedly have an effect on her."

In addition to this, the acclaimed singer has a lot on her plate and as like any major event, Justin's engagement with Hailey might have affected her. Before marrying Hailey Baldwin, Justin and Selena had an on-again-off-again relationship from 2011 up until the first quarter of this year.

Justin's decision to finally settling down with Hailey Baldwin is obviously not the only reason that has reportedly influenced the recent episode in Selena Gomez's life. The source continued that 13 Reasons Why producer has a major medical condition with Lupus and even her kidney transplant always is a complicating factor.

As of now, Selena Gomez's representative has not commented on the recent report by Page Six.

Selena Gomez remained extremely vocal when it comes to her struggles. During one of her conversations with Vogue, it was revealed that The Heart Wants What It Wants singer visits her shrink five days a week and has even become a passionate advocate when it comes to Dialectical Behavior Therapy. DBT is used to treat borderline personality disorder.

"DBT has completely changed my life," Selena says. "I wish more people would talk about therapy. We girls, we're taught to be almost too resilient, to be strong and sexy and cool and laid-back, the girl who's down. We also need to feel allowed to fall apart."

Meanwhile, after the reports surfaced about Selena Gomez's emotional breakdown, the Canadian pop star Justin Bieber was spotted crying in his car as he was accompanied by his wife Hailey Baldwin. As earlier reported, Justin reportedly feels bad that his ex-girlfriend Selena is going through such ordeal and wishes that she gets all the help that she needs.