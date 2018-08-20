Kevin Spacey's latest film Billionaire Boys Club made a total of $126 on its opening day. Spacey was once considered an actor to look up to but after he was allegedly accused of sexual assault, his public image deteriorated, reportedly causing in poor box-office success of his film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Cox's Billionaire Boys Club has tanked at the box office after taking in a record-breaking low on its opening night in the United States cinemas. The earning of the film suggested an average of around two people per cinema brought the tickets on its opening day. Movie experts and analysts are assuming that the biographical drama would not be able to touch a $1000 mark in its first weekend.

According to Telegraph, before the film's release, Vertical Entertainment, the US distributor of Billionaire Boys Club, urged the viewers and the fans not to let Spacey's sexual allegations overshadow the film's story.

"We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person's behavior – that were not publicly known when the film was made almost 2.5 years ago – do not tarnish the release," the company said in a statement. "We don't condone sexual harassment on any level and we fully support victims of it."

Written by Cox and Captain Mauzner, Billionaire Boys Club followed the story of a group of wealthy boys in the early 1980s and how they established a scam to earn money in short time. In the film, Spacey played the role of a con man Ron Levin.

The film is made against a budget of $15 million and is considered as one of the final works that Kevin Spacey filmed before all the sexual allegations against him came in light.

Sexual allegations against Kevin Spacey:

Back in 2017, Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp allegedly claimed that Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance towards him in 1986. During that time of the incident, Spacey appeared to be intoxicated. In response to that, the Academy award-winning actor stated through Twitter that he did not remember the said encounter, but he added his sincere apology to Rapp.

When Kevin Spacey was surrounded by all the allegations, many asked Netflix to remove him from the award-winning political show, House of Cards. The filming of the final season of the show was suspended and it was later revealed that Kevin Spacey's role has been cut from the upcoming season.

In November 2017, Spacey stated that he would be seeking treatment for his behavior. The following day, his publicist Staci Wolfe and talent agency ended all their professional relationship with Spacey.

As of now, Kevin Spacey's Billionaire Boys Club has earned $770,212 in the international box office market.