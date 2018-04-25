Christian author Joel Rosenberg has sensationally claimed that the rise of Vladimir Putin is one of the most crucial signs which indicate the end of the world is near.

Rosenberg who appeared on the internet talk show, 'Pure Talk' to promote his new book 'The Kremlin Conspiracy' revealed that Bible, the holy text of Christians has pointed out some signs which will happen before the inevitable apocalypse.

"The one-day, future evil leader of Russia is going to form an alliance with Iran, Turkey and some other hostile countries to come and surround and attack Israel in the last days. Vladimir Putin is more dangerous to the United States and our way of life than radical Islam. And I don't think most Americans process it that way," said Rosenberg during the talk, Express UK reports.

Rosenberg revealed that Vladimir Putin is actually the Gog of the land of Magog, the enemy of God who will wage war during the end of the world.

However, Rosenberg did not predict a date of the apocalypse citing religious reasons and made it clear that the end of the world would be even hundred years away.

During the talk, Rosenberg claimed that the occurrence of two world wars, the rebirth of Israel, and increasing global chaos are some of the other signs which indicate the end is nigh.

According to Rosenberg, the chaos gripping the world is increasing day by day, and Christians are getting slaughtered everywhere.

"I don't know when, I don't have a date, but if you look at all the prophecies, one wonders. You see a lot of global chaos, more Christians have been slaughtered in the last century than at any other time in human history — and that's saying something, because we've been often slaughtered," added Rosenberg.

A couple of weeks ago, self-proclaimed Christian numerologist David Meade has also claimed that the world end will be triggered in between May and December 2018. Meade also made it clear that Nibiru, the lone planet lurking at the edge of our solar system will be visible during this period, and it will be followed by a seven-year tribulation period where the world will witness natural disasters including earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis.

After the tribulation period, there will be 1000 years of peace, and then the world will end forever, he predicted.