Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter is allegedly planning a "tell-all" about their divorce. 12-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is apparently upset with the on-going family drama.

According to a report on Woman's Day magazine, Shiloh is planning to tell the world how badly she and her siblings have been affected by their parents' divorce battle. An alleged source said: "Shiloh's grown tired of her mother's antics and has grown into an extremely strong, well-spoken young girl."

"She's been biting her tongue for a long time and has been longing to speak out for the last few months. But after Angelina's recent stunt to try to paint her dad in a bad light last week, something snapped in her and she really wants to tell everyone just how much she and her siblings miss Brad and want him back in their lives," the insider added.

"Shiloh's tell-all is likely to shed light on Ange's erratic behaviour since the split, details of her and Brad's fiery rows, and her and her sibling's own breakdowns," the source went on. "She's been keeping a diary on everything that's happened since the split. Her and Vivienne have perhaps been the most badly affected as they're close to Brad and it's been difficult spending time away from him."

"Shiloh is hoping that by speaking out, it will make her mum realise just how miserable she is," the insider revealed.

Jolie had filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences with Brad on September 2016.

The 43-year-old actress had talked about the "difficult time" that she and her family has been going through since July 2017 during an interview with BBC World News. Angelina said: "I don't want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time. We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it."

"Many, many people find themselves in this situation," Angelina added. "My whole, my family...we've all being through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children...and my focus is on finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer."