Amethyst Realm, a 30-year-old spiritual guidance counsellor has sensationally claimed that she is in a sexual relationship with a ghost. The woman made these remarks during 'This Morning' show and stunned everyone by saying that she has slept with 20 ghosts as of now. The counsellor even went a step ahead saying that she is pregnant with a ghost's baby.

The woman from Bristol also revealed that she had turned her back on real men around ten years back to indulge in a sexual relationship with ghostly entities.

"One day, while I was walking through the bush, enjoying nature, I suddenly felt this incredible energy. I knew a new lover had arrived," said Amethyst Realm, Daily Star reports.

As per Amethyst Realm, she can feel the presence and enjoy a sexual encounter with the ghost even though she cannot see him. Amethyst strongly believes that her spiritual connection with the ghost is real. However, she is not 100 percent sure whether the ghost which made her pregnant is a male.

After initial sexual encounters, the relationship between Amethyst and the ghost turned pretty serious, and finally, they decided to have a ghost baby. Amethyst argues that phantom pregnancies are caused by ghost babies trapped in the human body.

A few days back, Barri Ghai, a popular ghost hunter who appears in the television show 'Help My House Is Haunted' had revealed that the soul of legendary musician Elvis Presley is still restless. Talking exclusively to Daily Star Online, the paranormal investigator ruled out the possibility of Presley being alive but made it clear that the King of Rock and Roll is another spirit that keeps coming forward.

Barry Ghai also added that Elvis Presley's soul is now trying hard to communicate with many people around.

"He wants to communicate, he's there, he's giving messages to loved ones as well as many other celebrities," said Barry Ghai.