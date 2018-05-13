A YouTube channel called, 'UFO Institute', on Thursday, May 10 has released a video showing a black UFO hovering in the skies of Westminster, Colorado. The black diamond-shaped object literally perplexed the eyewitnesses and many of them believed that an alien invasion is going to happen.

The sighting was soon reported to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), and they are currently investigating this case.

"The object appeared to have a silver object hanging below the main body. The object was black in colour but had a shiny surface. The duration of watching this subject was approximately 15 minutes. I estimate the size of the object to be approximately that of a single-engine Cessna aircraft may be larger," wrote the eyewitness in the sighting report, submitted to MUFON.

The eyewitness also revealed that the UFO appeared to be around 2000 feet above from the ground level and it produced no sound.

"The object was travelling from the south to the north against the wind pattern. I observe the object through a pair of binoculars and took video with an iPhone through the binoculars. The object was travelling south to north over Standley Lake and continuing on a pattern that would take it over Rocky Mountain metropolitan airport," added the witness.

On the other hand, sceptics believe that the object spotted in the skies is not a UFO, but a plastic bag flying in the wind.

A similar incident recently happened in Orange County, California, where a Californian lady filmed a weird UFO with blue lights. The video showed a UFO flying across the skies, and interestingly, its blue light was seen dimming in a rhythmic manner.

As UFO sightings all across the globe are increasing day by day, conspiracy theorists are urging authorities to reveal the exact truth behind alien life. According to these theorists, the government and NASA are well aware of extraterrestrial existence, but they are covering it up fearing public panic. Some of these theorists argue that aliens are visiting earth to monitor our activities.