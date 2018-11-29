My company, the agency that handles the events of the actress Goo Jae Yee, announced the nuptial plans of the talented TV star on December 30.

On Wednesday, November 28, the agency released a statement stating that "Goo Jae Yee is getting married. She will be having a private wedding ceremony on December 30 in Seoul in the presence of close family and friends".

According to the agency, the groom is a non-celebrity working as a professor at a university in France. The groom is five years older than the actress and they have reportedly met through a common friend. The couple has dated for over a year and based on their rapport has decided to spend the rest of their lives in each other's company.

The news put an end to rumours about the actress' suspected pregnancy before marriage which has been making news recently. The agency said that "After getting married, Goo Jae- Tee plans to go back and forth between Korea and France. As a wife and as an actress, Goo plans to carry our both duties with diligence. Goo Jae Yee will bring a new level of maturity to her roles when she returns and we hope that people will continue to watch over her warmly".

Ever since the news of the actress has been revealed, fans have taken to social media handles to pour in their congratulatory messages.

The South Korean actress is known for her role in Korean drama series like "Mistress", "The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop", "Vampire Detective", "Last", "Oh My Ghost", "Angel's Revenge", "Dating Agency: Cyrano" and "Love Rain". The actress has also appeared in TV Movies like Drama Special: Repulsive Love", "The Greatest Thing in the World" and "Drama Special: Wetlands Ecology Report".