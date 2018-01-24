Director Han Dong Hwa and actress Jo Sun Joo who are currently working on the OBC running drama 'Bad Guys 2: City of Evil' will get married this week.

On January 24, the staff of 'Bad Guys 2' released a statement saying, "Director Han Dong Hwa and Jo Sun Joo will be getting married on January 27. The entire staff and cat plan on attending the wedding ceremony."

The couple had previously worked together on OCN's 'Squad 28' and then reunited during 'Bad Guys 2'.

'Bad Guys 2' is a South Korean television drama starring Park Joon-hoon, Joo Jin-mo, Yang Ik-june, Kim Mu-yeol and Ji Soo. It is a recreation of the 2014 television series 'Bad Guys'.

The pilot episode of 'Bad Guys 2' was broadcast on December 16, 2017. The drama airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 22:00 KST.