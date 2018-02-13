Here's is a lesson for schools. Researchers have found that web-based learning tools can help deepen science knowledge among school students, especially those who dread the subject.

"Well-designed instructional technology really works to lessen the science literacy gap among diverse groups of learners," said Fatima Terrazas Arellanes of the University of Oregon in the US, and principal investigator of the project.

For the study, researchers introduced four interactive online science units, which students and teachers accessed with computers or tablets.

The study involved over 2,300 students and 71 teachers in the US.

The findings, published in the International Journal of Science Education, showed that while all participating students improved their science knowledge, the results were particularly notable for struggling students.

Students with learning disabilities improved 18 percentage points on assessments of science knowledge from pre-test to post-test.

Pupils taught the same content with traditional methods, such as textbooks, showed only five-point gains, the study showed.

"These significant findings demonstrate that the online curriculum was effective in improving science knowledge for students who struggle with science," Arellanes said.

Source: IANS