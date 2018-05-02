Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has confirmed the launch of its flagship OnePlus 6, much to the delight of its fans from across the world. And you can be the first to have a first glimpse of the flagship killer as the unveiling event will be live streamed online on May 16.

OnePlus will release OnePlus 6 in London, UK at 12PM EDT (local time) on May 16 and fans can attend the event by buying tickets at £16 before April 27, and £30 thereafter based on the availability of seats.

The device will be unveiled in Beijing, China at 10AM (local time) on May 17 and fans can buy the entry tickets at 99 yuan starting April 27. It also scheduled to be announced in Mumbai, India on May 17 and fans can buy the entry tickets starting 10 AM on May 8.

The successor of OnePlus 5T is expected to be launched in other markets after unveiling in UK, China and India.

Those of you who can't make it to the unveiling event can watch it online via a PC or smartphone as the company is live streaming the event. OnePlus 6's unveiling event in UK will be live streamed at 12 pm EDT on May 16 (12 am SGT, May 17).

In India watch the event at 3 pm IST (5:30 pm) on May 17 on the company's official website. (https://www.oneplus.com/launch-6?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=prelaunchop6-NA)

Expected features of OnePlus 6

The Chinese company is tight-lipped about the details of its upcoming OnePlus 6 but reports have revealed almost all the key specifications. It is expected to feature a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with 1,080x2,280 pixels, and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, it is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, an Android Oreo operating system, a 6GB/8GB RAM, a 64GB/28GB/256GB internal memory with microSD card slot, a dual 16MP + 20MP main camera, and a 3,450mAh battery.