Renowned plasma physicist John Brandenburg has several times said that Mars was once ruled by a glorious civilization, but unfortunately, it had a terrible and cruel ending.

Now, adding heat to his claims, ufologists have connected the theory put forward by Brandenburg to the relic-like objects discovered in the Martian surface. These ufologists have made use of a video released by YouTube channel 'Paranormal Crucible' which features a drone-like object on Mars.

Now, people claim that this object was possibly an alien drone left behind by ancient Martians.

Brandenburg's theory of extinction on Mars

Brandenburg strongly believes that advanced alien forms have once roamed across the surface of Mars. According to the plasma physicist, a nuclear war took place half a billion years ago, and the evidence of mass killing can be seen to this day.

Brandenburg claims that Martians were wiped out from the planet after an aggressive group of aliens from another planet invaded Mars.

Brandenburg, who has made these claims based on data collected by NASA from Mars, said the data shows weapon signature isotopes showing two massive nuclear airbursts in the northern regions of the planet.

The plasma physicist also added that he has discovered a thin layer of radioactive substances like Uranium and Thorium on Mars.

The mystery regarding the alien drone

Paranormal Crucible, the YouTube channel which uploaded the alien drone video says that this extraterrestrial drone could be either built by Martians or by an off-world alien species who were exploring Mars.

"The anomaly which appears to be the result of intelligent design was photographed by the rover as it surveyed the area around rock nest at Gale Crater. In my opinion, this object is an extraterrestrial drone possibly built by the indigenous Martian populace or perhaps it was deployed by an off-world alien species who were exploring the Martian surface," said Paranormal Crucible, Daily Star reports.