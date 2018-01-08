Skip the chokers, and go for small diamond studs and big rings to give a fashionable twist to the look during winters.

Saurabh Maheshwari, co-owner of Vishal Jewels, and Ritika Bhasin Gupta, Jewellery Designer, lists down some important things to keep in mind while picking up winter accessories.

In winter, one should avoid wearing chokers as girls prefer having scarves or fur collars to protect themselves from the chilly weather. Women can also opt for small diamond studs as these look really pretty and elegant when it comes to winter wear.

Apart from weddings, women should keep it as simple as possible while accessorizing themselves in the chilly weather outside. Big dazzling rings, be it the funky ones or diamonds, look amazing in winter and can add some glam quotient to the look.

Usually, in winter, women skip wearing anything more than a watch on their wrists. Wearing a bangle or a bracelet in winter will not be of any use as they might get tangled in full sleeves and pullovers. Women like to keep their hair open to keep their ears warm. Keeping this in mind, girls should go for pretty hairpins, bands or studs that can complement winter outfits.