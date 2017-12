Investing in bitcoin or any other cryptocurrencies may be something that most of you have been thinking over for years now. You are now ready but you just don't know where and how to start. In this tutorial, IBTimes Singapore will help you buy your first bitcoin the easiest way available.

Cryptocurrencies are primarily used because they don't need your identity to be divulged or shared with anyone else. In this tutorial, however, you will be asked to share a couple of personal details.

If you are willing to take the risk, you can proceed with the steps below. Be reminded that bitcoin prices go up and down and it is never predictable which day you lose or gain.

How to buy bitcoin on phone

Here are a couple of steps you can follow to buy your first bitcoin using your smartphone. You can use this tutorial on either iOS or Android device.

Step 1: Launch Safari or Chrome on your phone and go to www.coinbase.com/join to register. Fill in the required personal details.

Step 2: Download the official Coinbase app on your phone from the App Store or Play Store.

Step 3: Once your identity is verified, connect your bank account to Coinbase. The process may vary according to location. Registrants may either use a credit card or debit card, but limits may be lower.

Step 4: You can purchase your first bitcoin. Validation of your identification may take some time. On the Coinbase home screen, the current prevailing price will be displayed. To continue purchasing bitcoin, just tap the Buy button and enter the amount desired. Afterwards, select the wallet you want your bitcoin dumped into.

That's all for buying bitcoin the easiest way possible. If you want to sell it, just press the Sell button on the app's home screen. One final reminder: You need your bank account connected before you can withdraw cash.