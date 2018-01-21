Korean idol group Wanna One's center Kang Daniel and BTS' V topped the brand reputation index for individual boy band members for the month of January.

The Korea Institute for Corporate Reputation analyzed 196.88 million pieces of big data from December 18 to January 19 covering 395 boy band members. The results were based on media coverage, participation, communication and community values.

Kang Daniel placed first with a brand reputation index score of 16.73 million, an increase of 10.23 percent compared to his December total of 15.18 million.

This is the sixth straight month since August 2017 that Kang Daniel grabbed first place in the individual brand reputation rankings for boy bands.

BTS member V took second place with a score of 11.18 million, up by 187.51 percent from his seventh place finish score of 3.89 million in December.

Wanna One's Park Ji Hoon is third with 5.84 million, or an increase of 15.15 percent from 5.07 million last month.

In fourth place is Big Bang's G-Dragon who got 5.05 million, rising by 224.46 percent from 1.55 million last month.

Wanna One's Ong Sung Woo took fifth place with 5.04 million, a slight increase of 6.68 percent from 4.72 million last month.

Placing sixth to 20th are:

6. Wanna One's Hwang Min Hyun - 4.4 million

7. BTS' Jimin - 4.07 million

8. BTS' Jungkook - 3.9 million

9. JBJ's Kwon Hyun Bin - 3.86 million

10. EXO's Baekhyun - 3.8 million

11. Wanna One's Kim Jae Hwan - 3.79 million

12. BTS' Jin - 3.69 million

13. SHINee's Taemin - 3.66 million

14. SHINee's Onew - 3.64 million

15. BIGBANG's Taeyang - 3.58 million

16. Wanna One's Bae Jin Young - 3.54 million

17. Wanna One's Park Woo Jin - 3.46 million

18. BTOB's Yook Sungjae - 3.22 million

19. EXO's Chanyeol - 2.84 million

20. Wanna One's Ha Sung Woon - 2.72 million