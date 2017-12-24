Korean boy bands Wanna One, BTS and EXO were the most talked about Korean singers for the month of December.

The Korea Institute for Corporate Reputation has announced the last result of its survey for singers for 2017. It analyzed 130.54 million pieces of big data from November 22 to December 23 based on media attention, communication, participation and community values. The total is 7.9 percent more than the October data of 120.97 million.

Wanna One, composed of 11 members, regained its No. 1 position for December with a total brand reputation ranking score of 13.14 million, up by 7.47 percent from their second place finish of 12.22 million in October.

BTS, which ranked first in October, slid to second place with 12.31 million, slightly down from 12.42 million.

EXO rose to third from fifth place with 9.61 million, an increase of 43.46 percent while girl group TWICE ranked fourth with 9.25 million, higher by 83.91 percent compared to October, followed by Taeyeon who got 8.98 million.

Singers who ranked sixth to 20th are:

6. IU - 8.51 million

7. Red Velvet - 6.25 million

8. Minseo - 4.92 million

9. Park Hyo Shin - 4.6 million

10. Lee Juck - 3.75 million

11. Black Pink - 3.62 million

12. Seventeen - 3.39 million

13. Winner - 2.68 million

14. Hyuna - 2.1 million

15. Sunmi - 2.09 million

16. Yoon Jong Shin - 2.06 million

17. Zion.T - 2.03 million

18. BTOB - 1.98 million

19. Soyou - 1,83 million

20. Naul - 1.77 million