"Homeland" star Claire Danes is happy with the discussion around gender balance in Hollywood. The actress says it has been millennia of an imbalance in power and bad behaviour and there is a profound reason for the rage.

"Years ago when I was a kid I remember Jodie Foster told me - 'You've got to ask for more money because there is more money. They are not going to generously offer it to you'. You have to make that demand and be explicit about it," Danes said in a statement.

"So yeah, I was very very lucky to have amazing mentors and guides and people who were able to be very candid with me," added the actress, who currently stars on "Homeland" season seven which airs in India on Star World.

She says she is thrilled and happy that this conversation has surfaced.

"I mean it's very alive and it's been millennia of an imbalance in power and bad behaviour and there is a profound reason for this rage.

"I think it's justified but I think the volcano is erupting. It's hard to know what the consequences will be but I think we will all be better for it. I think we are all better for it already."

(IANS)