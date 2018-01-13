Vodafone on Friday announced a partnership with global cybersecurity firm Trend Micro to launch "Vodafone Super Shield" end-point security suite to safeguard businesses.

"Vodafone Super Shield" protects critical business data from a multitude of threats including malware attacks, ransomware, spyware, phishing websites and data thefts.

The suite is available on Vodafone CloudStore for Rs 99 per user per month or Rs 999 per user for 12 months.

It is equipped with enterprise-grade features including USB port blocking, URL filtering and full-disk encryption on Windows.

"With businesses getting exponentially digital and online, data and information security is of critical importance. 'Vodafone Super Shield' is designed to make enterprise grade data security in a simple, affordable and worry free way," Anil Philip, Senior Vice President, Vodafone Business Services, said in a statement.

Backed by Trend Micro's Cloud-based "Global Smart Protection Network", the suite proactively identifies and blocks new and existing threats before they impact the devices.

"Our end-point security offering will help secure Enterprises and SMB customers that are looking for flexible security deployment options," added Nilesh Jain, Country Manager India and SAARC, Trend Micro.

"Vodafone Super Shield" is available across platforms and devices including Windows PCs, MacBooks, Windows Servers as well as Android and iOS mobile platforms.