Chinese handset maker Vivo is all set to refresh its smartphone line-up in India with V9 that will be launched on March 27.

Industry sources told IANS that the latest device will be priced around Rs 25,000 and will feature a dual rear camera setup and a 24MP selfie camera.

Vivo V9 will come with iPhone X-like notch and primary camera setup and a "FullView" display, informed sources added.

The company had launched Vivo V7 with 24MP selfie camera in the country for Rs 18,990 in November 2017.

Vivo also introduced a "FullView" concept smartphone named APEX that has the world's highest screen-to-body ratio and half-screen in-display fingerprint scanning technology at the Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC) in Barcelona in February. (IANS)