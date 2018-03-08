A video has gone viral after capturing how two girls slapped and kicked a 15-year-old one at Singapore's HBD corridor. The video was published on Tuesday via a Facebook page called SINK - Singapore Ink.

The disturbing footage showcased three girls, including the victim. One girl was wearing a blue T-shirt, the other one was sporting a physical education (PE) shirt from Dunman Secondary School with number seven on it. The video showed the victim wearing a black T-shirt.

It was clear from the video that the two girls were bullying the third one. They stared a talk which later turned into an argument. While the blue shirt was talking to the victim, the second girl suddenly slapped the girl in black twice and then she was joined by her friend with PE jersey.

Even though the victim protested immediately after being slapped, the situation turned into a bizarre scene with the other girl joining the fight and kicking her repeatedly. When the victim fell to the ground, they stopped it. The girl in PE jersey is understood to be a graduate.

The incident occurred at Block 19 of Jalan Sultan on February 18 and the victim has lodged a complaint after the video went viral on social media.

According to Shin Min Daily News, one of the attackers is a resident of the building, where the incident took place. The video has been shared more than thousand times and has received around 50,000 views in social media.