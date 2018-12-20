Vince McMahon loves to be in the news, and the WWE gaffer keeps finding new ways and means to hog all the headlines.

On the eve of the birthday of Stone Cold Steve Austin, he took to his official Twitter handle and wished the WWE Hall of Famer in an amazing throwback tweet. The Chairman has also decided to take things in his own hands and shake up things when he along with the rest of the McMahon family marked the beginning of a new era on the red brand and claimed that it was time to take back Monday Night Raw.

The Austin-McMahon rivalry is well-documented

It has to be mentioned here, that the rivalry between Steve Austin and Vince McMahon has been well-documented and has stood the test of time and the WWE champion in a rather tongue-in-cheek comment posted a photo of him getting stunned by Austin on the 25th Anniversary Show of Monday Night Raw.

Well, as is clear from the tweet, McMahon has been on the receiving end of a Stone Cold Steve Austin's stunner for the most number of times.

Also, one of the major talking points of Monday Night Raw was when Mickie James scripted history by becoming the Superstar to have taken part in most number in times in RAW over the last 25 years. This put her ahead of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus on the list, according to the WWE Stats page.

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, has over the year, proved to an anti-establishment person. His feud with Mr. McMahon and his coterie which consisted The Rock, Shane McMahon, Triple H, Chyna, Ken Shamrock, The Big Boss Man, Test, among other superstars.

Currently, Steve Austin is cooling his heels after Pro Wrestling but has made sporadic appearances on Raw.